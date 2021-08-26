Dr. Joseph Poon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Poon, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Poon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 39 E Broadway Ste 606, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 233-3051
Gouverneur Rehabilitation Center227 Madison St, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 441-5374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, polite, knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. Joseph Poon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poon speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Poon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poon.
