Dr. Joseph Poole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Poole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Poole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Poole works at
Locations
-
1
PHI at Oconee Health Campus1305 Jennings Mill Rd Ste 250, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 475-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poole?
I'm giving Dr. Poole 5 stars only because the option isn't available to give him more. My husband had an extensive cardiac history including multiple stents, quadruple bypass surgery, and congestive heart failure coupled with the terminal cancer that recently called him home. Under Dr Poole's extraordinary guidance, my husband's heart began functioning normally again and did so until his death a few days ago. I cannot say enough good things about this amazing provider.
About Dr. Joseph Poole, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1699935106
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poole accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poole works at
Dr. Poole has seen patients for Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.