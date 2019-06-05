Dr. Joseph Poku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Poku, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Poku, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from Tufts University School Ma and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Poku works at
Locations
-
1
Corporate Square112 Corporate Sq, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 217-3265
-
2
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants1208 Ocilla Rd Unit 1, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (478) 291-3760
-
3
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants790 Us 341 Blvd, Hawkinsville, GA 31036 Directions (478) 291-3762MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants15 Yarbrough St, Hazlehurst, GA 31539 Directions (478) 291-3761
-
5
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants639 Hemlock St Ste 100, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 291-3755Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants1710 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 291-3756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
7
Georgia Arrhythimia Consultants411 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 276-8528
-
8
Georgia Arrhythimia Consultants - Mercer Ave103 Mercer Dr Ste A, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3759
-
9
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants Thomaston Office107 Jackson Ave Ste C, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (706) 441-9448Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poku?
Doctor Poku inserted a heart monitor in me in 2009. In 2011 he implanted a heart pacemaker. I have had no problems at all with the results. Furthermore, I found Dr. Poku to be a pleasant personality with a wonderful bedside manner. I would highly recommend him because he doesn't talk down to patients like some men and women in his noble profession. His skills are obviously the highest and best available yet he acts as though he is no different than any other person. Patients have to trust him with their lives. He is most worthy of that trust.
About Dr. Joseph Poku, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1902980527
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center Nc
- Duke University Medical Center Nc
- Tufts University School Ma
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poku works at
Dr. Poku has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Poku. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.