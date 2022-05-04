Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Locations
Poggi Plastic Surgery P.A.818 N Emporia St Ste 410, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 667-4545Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In January 2022, I had a 360 body lift surgery at Poggi Plastic Surgery. Dr. Joseph Poggi is a distinguished plastic surgeon whose surgical skills, expert knowledge, and aesthetic genius is unrivaled in Wichita. Many 5 star reviews, along with mine, attest to his gifted surgical mastery & his exceptional staff. Especially Celeste, who is a beautiful gem & the kindest of people. Choose Dr. Poggi for your plastic surgery needs with confidence for world-class results that not only could give a professional model or two a run for their money, but our confidence, self-love, and self-respect restored. He is a fun-loving & charismatic person who cares about his patients & not just their looks, but also their lives as he strives to improve them with shared insight, invaluable wisdom, & enthusiastic optimism. While Dr. Poggi is professional, he is also a man who is playful and witty, who will put you at ease with engaging humor and thoughtful compassion. He's the perfect plastic surgeon!
About Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1760478713
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
