Dr. Joseph Plunkett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plunkett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Plunkett, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Plunkett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Plunkett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Urology at Pensacola4511 N Davis Hwy Ste C-1, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 203-3807
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plunkett?
About Dr. Joseph Plunkett, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1669458360
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plunkett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plunkett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plunkett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plunkett works at
Dr. Plunkett has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plunkett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Plunkett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plunkett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plunkett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plunkett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.