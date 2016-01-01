Overview

Dr. Joseph Plunkett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Plunkett works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Urology at Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.