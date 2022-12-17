Dr. Joseph Platon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Platon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Platon, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Locations
Spine Team Texas - Rockwall3142 Horizon Rd Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (817) 442-9300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very apprehensive about have an EMG and Dr. Platon explained what was going to happen step by step and made me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Joseph Platon, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- English
- 1578856571
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- City University of New York, Hunter College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Platon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.