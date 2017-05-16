Dr. Joseph Pizzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pizzano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Northern Ophthalmic Associates Inc.500 York Rd Ste 102, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 885-6830
Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 313, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 677-9762
Northern Ophthalmic Associates1330 Powell St Ste 503, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 272-6888
Dr. Pizzano is professional and thorough, but he has a good bedside manner. He is not abusive to his staff which other doctors at this practice were. Staff at the Bustleton office is also very professional.
Dr. Pizzano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzano has seen patients for Stye, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.