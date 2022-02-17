Dr. Joseph Pinzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pinzone, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pinzone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Pinzone works at
Locations
AMAI an Innovative Medical and Wellness Practice2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1190W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5345
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinzone?
Excellent care. Listens and then explains things very clearly. Cares about actual patients and does not rush.
About Dr. Joseph Pinzone, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700893815
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinzone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinzone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinzone works at
Dr. Pinzone has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinzone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinzone speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinzone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinzone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.