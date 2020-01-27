Dr. Joseph Piatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Piatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Piatt, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Hosp Sick Chldn
Dr. Piatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Pediatric Neurosurgery1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5993
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piatt?
I saw Dr. Piatt when he was practicing at OHSU in the 90’s. I always loved going to see him; especially to see what bow tie he was wearing. He was very dedicated, to the point he came in to perform an emergency shunt revision while on vacation. He always listened and took time with myself and my parents to talk about concerns. I wish as an adult I could still see him.
About Dr. Joseph Piatt, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- English
- 1245228220
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Sick Chldn
- Duke University Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piatt works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Piatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.