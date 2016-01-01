Overview

Dr. Joseph Piacentine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Piacentine works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.