Dr. Joseph Perra, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Perra works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.