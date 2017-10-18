Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10190 Katy Fwy Ste 201, Houston, TX 77043 Directions
Spring Office6319 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 655-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this office!! The staff is fantastic and so helpful! I have gotten the miradry procedure, botox, lip fillers, and lots of skin products. They do an amazing job on everything I have done!! I recommend them to everyone! You would be crazy to go anywhere else!
About Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med
- Baylor
- Brown University Medical School
- Vanderbilt University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman speaks Italian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
