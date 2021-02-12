Overview

Dr. Joseph Perdigao, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Sterling Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Perdigao works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.