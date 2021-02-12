Dr. Joseph Perdigao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perdigao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Perdigao, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Perdigao, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Sterling Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Sterling Surgical Hospital
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perdigao was the best. I can't thank him enough. I'm pretty sure he saved my life.
About Dr. Joseph Perdigao, MD
- Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427001916
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
