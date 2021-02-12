See All Radiologists in Covington, LA
Radiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Perdigao, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Sterling Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Perdigao works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Radiology
    1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • Riverside Medical Center
  • Sterling Surgical Hospital
  • Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr Perdigao was the best. I can't thank him enough. I'm pretty sure he saved my life.
    — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Perdigao, MD

    • Radiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427001916
    Education & Certifications

    • La State University School Of Med
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Perdigao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perdigao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perdigao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perdigao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perdigao works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Perdigao’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perdigao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perdigao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perdigao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perdigao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

