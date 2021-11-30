Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University Hospital
Dr. Pennington works at
Locations
-
1
Partners In Cardiovascular Health701 N Clayton St Ste 533A, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 421-4828
-
2
Casscells Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine PA2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 104, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 234-2110Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
3
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 421-4828
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pennington?
WOW! Dr. Pennington was honestly amazing. I dealt with a previous cardiologist who shut me down and wouldn’t help me. Dr. Pennington right from the beginning of the appointment showed how caring and sincere he was. He listened to every concern I had and answered all my questions. I left teary eyed because I finally felt heard and had someone who believed me. I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1932102647
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennington works at
Dr. Pennington has seen patients for Hypotension, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.