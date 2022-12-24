Dr. Joseph Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pena, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Melville, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
-
1
RMA Long Island IVF8 Corporate Center Dr Ste 101, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 752-0606
-
2
Long Island IVF245 Newtown Rd Ste 300, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 939-2229
-
3
Long Island IVF2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 19A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 331-7575
-
4
Long Island IVF500 Montauk Hwy Ste A, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-5437
-
5
Long Island Fertility Pllc100 Hospital Rd Ste 202, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 687-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?
I am grateful, I am blessed and I joyfully write this review!! I am ecstatic to announce that my second transfer was successful, and I am the proud mother of a beautiful precious baby girl!!! Dr. Peña…words cannot express the sincere and raw gratitude I have towards you. Words cannot express the depths of my heart and soul that have been transformed as a result of your presence and assistance on my journey to motherhood. Nothing worth having in life is easy to attain. I tell you it takes a village to have a child but it also takes a village before that child is born. And if you are considering IVF, I highly recommend your village be Dr. Joseph E Peña and his team!!! From the depths of my SOUL, I thank you Dr. Peña… I am finally a mother!!
About Dr. Joseph Pena, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 26 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1386769289
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital The
- New York University School of Medicine
- Rensselaer
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena speaks Tagalog.
560 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.