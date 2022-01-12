Dr. Joseph Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pearson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pearson works at
Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Coral Springs8190 Royal Palm Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 755-1904
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pearson is a highly skilled doctor as well as a warm, compassionate man !! I felt he took his time to fully understand my anxiety issues and explained my health issues in great detail. I felt like I was talking to a friend, not just a great doctor. From the first visit, surgery and to the last visit, my experience was the best I could have hoped for !! It's not often that you find a doctor who truly cares and takes his time with every detail of how to address your health needs. I highly recommend Dr Pearson! ! God Bless him and his wonderful staff !!
About Dr. Joseph Pearson, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1477508620
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
