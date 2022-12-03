Dr. Joseph Pazona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pazona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pazona, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pazona, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Locations
Joseph Pazona MD2201 Murphy Ave Ste 403, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7739Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t be more happy with the procedure I underwent. From procedure, to physician, and to staff there were no flaws. I will be passing the message onto many others regarding the level of care that I received. Would recommend Pazona MD to anyone.
About Dr. Joseph Pazona, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pazona accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pazona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazona has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazona.
