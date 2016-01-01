Overview

Dr. Joseph Payne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Payne works at AMERICAN FAMILY CARE in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Spring Hill, TN and Clarksville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.