Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Payne Jr works at Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.