Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD

General Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Payne Jr works at Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal)
    2221 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 505-4702

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Hemorrhoids

Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Dr. Payne is a compassionate, caring, and thoughtful physician. His approach and evaluation of my 93 year old mother was thorough. He was extremely considerate of her feelings and addressed her fears well. I would highly recommend Dr. Payne.
    — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1205854452
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Internship
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payne Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Payne Jr works at Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal) in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Payne Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Payne Jr has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

