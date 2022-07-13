Overview

Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. Pavlik works at Community Physician Network in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.