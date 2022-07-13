Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Pavlik works at
Locations
Building8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 490, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pavlik is easily the best healthcare professional that I have EVER had the privilege to meet. Many healthcare visits make me feel like a product on a conveyor belt, sent through the healthcare factory. Dr Pavlik is the opposite of this. He has never hurried me along or made me feel like a number. He is compassionate, responsive, genuinely listens and makes sure the patient and doctor are on the same page. I could honesty make a long list of accolades for this remarkable surgeon. Thank you Dr Pavlik. You are the standard by which ALL healthcare professionals should aspire
About Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518964964
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlik has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlik.
