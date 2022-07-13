See All General Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Pavlik works at Community Physician Network in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Building
    8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 490, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendectomy, Open
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spinal Nerve Block
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vagotomy
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Neal Evans — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518964964
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Pavlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pavlik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavlik works at Community Physician Network in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Pavlik’s profile.

    Dr. Pavlik has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

