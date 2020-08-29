Dr. Joseph Patane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Patane, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Patane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Patane Joseph MD Office380 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-3615
Huntington Hospital270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
perfect i was blessed to have him do the surgery as it was an emergency and the first surgery of my life. I am 70 years and felt i was in the best hands in the world
About Dr. Joseph Patane, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patane accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patane has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patane speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.