Overview

Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Pascuzzo works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

