Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO

Medical Oncology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Pascuzzo works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    cCARE
    7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 456-5860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Jun 11, 2022
I want you to know that Dr. Pascuzzo, and his staff, are wonderful. Everyone makes me feel relaxed and positive, and Dr. Pascuzzo is terrific. He makes everything clear and comfortable, and has an extremely kind and thorough approach. I appreciate this very much, and would recommend him to others.
K Swan — Jun 11, 2022
About Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO

  • Medical Oncology
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1538244314
Education & Certifications

  • University Mass Med Center
  • Allentown Hospital Assn
  • Suburban Genl Hosp|Suburban Genl Hospital
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascuzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pascuzzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pascuzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pascuzzo has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascuzzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascuzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascuzzo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascuzzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascuzzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

