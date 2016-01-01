Dr. Joseph Parr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Parr, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Parr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Cloud, FL.
Dr. Parr works at
Locations
-
1
Narcoossee Dental Care1950 S Narcoossee Rd, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 Directions (321) 379-5550MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parr?
About Dr. Joseph Parr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1457911844
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parr works at
Dr. Parr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.