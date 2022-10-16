Dr. Joseph Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Parks, MD
Dr. Joseph Parks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Univ of Tennessee College of Medicine
Florida Plastic Surgery Group14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 407, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 788-7196
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2391, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 788-7196Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desai Center of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery2 Shircliff Way Ste 500, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 773-4228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
North Florida Surgeons1658 St Vincents Way Ste 210, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 773-4229
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just a quick note to express how Thankful I am to have chosen Dr Parks as my surgeon. You have been very professional yet down to earth, which made me feel very comfortable with you . I am very pleased with the outcome of my surgeries . Your outcome and skills gave me the natural look I was looking for . Big hug and Kiss to your magic hands .
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1558564591
- Univ of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
