Dr. Joseph Parks, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Parks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Univ of Tennessee College of Medicine

Dr. Parks works at Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Plastic Surgery Group
    14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 407, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 788-7196
  2. 2
    Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2391, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 788-7196
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Desai Center of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    2 Shircliff Way Ste 500, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 773-4228
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    North Florida Surgeons
    1658 St Vincents Way Ste 210, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 773-4229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Just a quick note to express how Thankful I am to have chosen Dr Parks as my surgeon. You have been very professional yet down to earth, which made me feel very comfortable with you . I am very pleased with the outcome of my surgeries . Your outcome and skills gave me the natural look I was looking for . Big hug and Kiss to your magic hands .
    Virginia — Oct 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Parks, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Parks, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558564591
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parks has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

