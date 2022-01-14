Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Park, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Asthma and Allergy Care Glen Burnie802 Landmark Dr Ste 119, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
9/2021 I visited Dr. Park because my allergist noticed a swelling on my neck. My very 1st visit Dr. Park was professional, very informative & repeated anything I didn't understand. A major plus is that you can use the online portal, which has all your information about every visit, test & results with him & can be directly shared with your Primary Doctor. Ultimately I needed surgery (10/2021) & that went smoothly as well. Even when hospital staff had some confusion with my release day, I was able to speak with Dr. Park over the phone to verify. The aftercare visits, again went well & he gave me suggestions about my scared that is working. He recently suggested a sonogram (1/22) that I feel my Endocrinologist should have suggest months ago (since the Endocrinologist is the Dr. I'd be seeing more often). If it wasn't for Dr. Park suggesting that sonogram, I would be yet again, walking around with issues. Also the staff is friendly, parking is good & the wait time is very reasonable.
About Dr. Joseph Park, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1700206869
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.