Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Parisi works at Clemson Eye in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clemson Eye, Pelham
    360 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 268-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Clemson Eye, Clemson
    931 TIGER BLVD, Clemson, SC 29631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 654-6706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Clemson Eye, Halton
    1 Halton Green Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 268-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cannon Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Cancer
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract - Aberrant Oral Frenula - Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Dental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Hutterite Type Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Anterior Polar, Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Autosomal Recessive, Congenital 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital Nuclear, Autosomal Recessive 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital Nuclear, Autosomal Recessive 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, Cerulean, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Crystalline Aculeiform or Frosted Chevron Icon
Cataract, Crystalline Coralliform Chevron Icon
Cataract, Juvenile, With Microcornea and Glucosuria Chevron Icon
Cataract, Microphthalmia - Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 3 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 4 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 5 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Total Congenital Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, J Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, K Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Congenital, A Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Infantile, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Acquired Secondary to Intraocular Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Associated With Systemic Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 3 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 28, 2018
    I was very impressed with Dr. Parisi. He was thorough, and saw the area I was concerned about. Dr. Parisi offered laser treatment and I can already tell a difference. Thank you Dr. Parisi..
    Donna Alford in Seneca , SC — Nov 28, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760451892
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Ottawa Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Queens U
    Residency
    Internship
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parisi has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Parisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

