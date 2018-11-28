Overview

Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cannon Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parisi works at Clemson Eye in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.