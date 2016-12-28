Dr. Joseph Parent Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parent Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Parent Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Parent Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Dr. Parent Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Joseph Parent, MD1750 S Harbor Way Ste 245, Portland, OR 97201 Directions (503) 860-4338
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Parent Jr?
Dr. Parent really takes his time with each patient. He really shows he cares about his patients physical and mental well being.
About Dr. Joseph Parent Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1942489554
Education & Certifications
- University Or
- University Ca San Francisco Med Center Va Hospital
- San Francisco General Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parent Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parent Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parent Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parent Jr works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parent Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parent Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parent Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parent Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.