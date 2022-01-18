Overview

Dr. Joseph Parambil, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Kettering Health Dayton, King's Daughters Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Parambil works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.