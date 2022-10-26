Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Radiation Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Radiation Oncology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Residen
Dr. Panoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panoff?
When I was at Baptist with pneumonia Dr Panoff personally called me to inquire about my health and to let me know he will start radiation as soon I was feeling strong and better, even though I left an awful non deserving review, he understood I was scared and depressed. After Two weeks and three days in Baptist I was released and over my “atypical” pneumonia. Dr Panoff understood my frame of mind then, he did everything possible to accommodate me In order to start my radiation treatment. Dr Panoff explained to me everything. When I personally apologized he said “that is water under the bridge “ only a caring Doctor and person would say that meaning it. I have no words to express my gratitude. Thank You.
About Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1548452063
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Radiation Oncology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Residen
- Internal Medicine, Georgetown University Hospital/MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C.
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Panoff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Panoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panoff works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Panoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.