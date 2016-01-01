Dr. Joseph Oyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Oyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Oyer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.
Locations
Associates In Otolaryngology100 MLK Jr Blvd, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 757-0330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Oyer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Elizabeths Hosp Boston
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Oyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oyer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oyer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.