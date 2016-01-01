Overview

Dr. Joseph Oyer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.



Dr. Oyer works at Associates In Otolaryngology in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.