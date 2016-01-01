See All Dermatologists in Covington, GA
Dr. Joseph Overton, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Overton, MD is a dermatologist in Covington, GA. Dr. Overton completed a residency at Emory University Hospital. He currently practices at Dermatology Ctr Newton Rockdale and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Ctr Newton Rockdale
    4155 Baker St NE Ste 100, Covington, GA 30014 (770) 788-0620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Warts
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Foot Conditions
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Joseph Overton, MD

  Dermatology
  30 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1346359296
Education & Certifications

  Emory University Hospital
  Emory University
  Piedmont Newton Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Overton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Overton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Overton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Overton has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Skin Cancer and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Overton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.