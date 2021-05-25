Dr. Joseph O'Toole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph O'Toole, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph O'Toole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Elk and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. O'Toole works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Rehabilitation, Inc100 Delafield Rd Ste 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 781-2030
-
2
Pittsburgh Office5200 Centre Ave Ste 703, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Elk
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Toole?
My experience with Dr. O'Toole was life saving. Fifteen years ago, he diagnosed a severely defective Aortic valve that my PCP was completely unaware of. I had surgery two days after the diagnosis and received a mechanical heart valve. Thereafter, I had a difficult recovery with a number significant issues which required two additional hospitalizations. Dr. O'Toole was with me every step of the way. He worked with me through my serious issues and enabled me to become healthy again. Dr. O'Toole really cares about his patients and is genuine. He explains matters and takes his time with you.
About Dr. Joseph O'Toole, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821093931
Education & Certifications
- UPMC
- Upmc Presby
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Toole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Toole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Toole works at
Dr. O'Toole has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.