Dr. Joseph Ortiz, MD
Dr. Joseph Ortiz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Interamerican Behavioral Health Services Inc.511 W Courtland St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235126624
- Moorefields Eye Hospital
- Scheie Eye Institute - University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.