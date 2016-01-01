Overview

Dr. Joseph Ortiz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Ortiz works at Collazo Ophthalmology & Optometry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

