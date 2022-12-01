Overview

Dr. Joseph Ortenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Ortenberg works at Texas Health Heart And Vascular Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.