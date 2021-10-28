Dr. Joseph Orie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Orie, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Orie, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Wny LLC936 Delaware Ave Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 885-5437
-
2
Kenmore Mercy Hospital2950 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 447-6100
-
3
Upmc Chautauqua At Wca207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 885-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
we love Dr Orie the most kindest doctor and so great with the kids thank you for all that you do
About Dr. Joseph Orie, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629134721
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orie has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Orie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orie.
