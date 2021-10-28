See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Joseph Orie, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Orie, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Orie works at Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Jamestown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Wny LLC
    936 Delaware Ave Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 885-5437
    Kenmore Mercy Hospital
    2950 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 447-6100
    Upmc Chautauqua At Wca
    207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 885-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2021
    we love Dr Orie the most kindest doctor and so great with the kids thank you for all that you do
    Mr @ Mrs Cunningham for Brooklynn Cunningham — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Orie, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1629134721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Orie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orie has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Orie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

