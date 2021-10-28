Overview

Dr. Joseph Orie, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Orie works at Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Jamestown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.