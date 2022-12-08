Dr. Joseph Onorato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onorato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Onorato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Onorato, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Onorato works at
Locations
Garden city54 NEW HYDE PARK RD, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 488-1313
Joseph Onorato M.d. P.c. Inc.13800 Tamiami Trl N Ste 112, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 500-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
WAS SEEN RIGHT AWAY AND EVERTHING WAS DONE EFFICIENTLY AND NEATLY.
About Dr. Joseph Onorato, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1992882773
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onorato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onorato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onorato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onorato has seen patients for Intertrigo, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onorato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Onorato speaks Italian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Onorato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onorato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onorato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onorato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.