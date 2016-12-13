Dr. Onah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Onah, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Onah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
New Horizons Medical Services PC4801 FORT HAMILTON PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 438-7788
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8317
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Onah since he performed my triple bypass surgery sixteen years ago. He is very knowledgeable and caring. On my resent stay in the hospital he came in on his day off and spent several hours reviewing my file to find out what was wrong with me. I know I have continued to thrive because of Dr. Onah's knowledge and the love he has for his patients.
About Dr. Joseph Onah, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Berkshire Med Ctr|Graduate Hospital|U Rome
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onah has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Onah speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Onah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.