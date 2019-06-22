Overview

Dr. Joseph Olinger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Olinger works at NorthShore Medical Group in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.