Dr. Joseph Ojile, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Ojile, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Caduceus Corporation11200 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 849-1500Monday10:00am - 2:00pmTuesday10:00am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 2:00pmThursday10:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 2531 S Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63143 Directions (314) 645-5855
- 3 12700 Southfork Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 849-1500
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Ojile and his staff have always treated me with kindness and compassion. He always explains things clearly and asks me questions. And with telemedicine, I have very quick and convenient appointments! Also, his staff always seem very genuinely happy. I highly recommend Dr. Ojile!
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003895236
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ojile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojile speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.