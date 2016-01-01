See All Plastic Surgeons in Maywood, IL
Dr. Joseph Ogrodnik, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joseph Ogrodnik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Ogrodnik works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 (708) 216-9000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Loyola Oakbrook Terrace Imaging Center
    1s260 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 (630) 953-6679
  3. 3
    Usa Health Hospital Billing
    2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 (251) 471-7992

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1831417732
    ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Plastic Surgery
