Dr. Joseph Ogrodnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ogrodnik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Ogrodnik works at
Locations
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Oakbrook Terrace Imaging Center1s260 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 953-6679
Usa Health Hospital Billing2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7992
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Ogrodnik, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
