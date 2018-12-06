Overview

Dr. Joseph Odin, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Odin works at RMTI Liver Disease in New York, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.