Dr. Joseph O'Connell, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph O'Connell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Plastic Surgery of So Ct208 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 454-0044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr O'Connell along with his staff was as good as it gets from the moment I walked in for my initial consultation. Everyone is welcoming, efficient, and responsive. Most importantly, Dr O'Connell's work as a plastic surgeon is superb. He gave me exactly what I asked for and did it so well. I am thrilled with the results and strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph O'Connell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Plastic Surgery
