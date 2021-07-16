See All Plastic Surgeons in Westport, CT
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph O'Connell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. O'Connell works at Plastic Surgery of So Ct in Westport, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery of So Ct
    208 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 454-0044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Jul 16, 2021
My experience with Dr O'Connell along with his staff was as good as it gets from the moment I walked in for my initial consultation. Everyone is welcoming, efficient, and responsive. Most importantly, Dr O'Connell's work as a plastic surgeon is superb. He gave me exactly what I asked for and did it so well. I am thrilled with the results and strongly recommend him.
dh — Jul 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph O'Connell, MD
About Dr. Joseph O'Connell, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467555045
Education & Certifications

  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. O'Connell works at Plastic Surgery of So Ct in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. O'Connell’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

