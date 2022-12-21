Overview

Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School of Medicine - Washington, DC and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. O'Brien works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.