Dr. Joseph Novak, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Novak, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Novak works at
Locations
Altitude Oral Maxillofacial Implant Center1440 Blake St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80202 Directions (720) 764-7858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Novak, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.