See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Joseph Novak, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Novak, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Novak, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Novak works at Altitude Oral Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Altitude Oral Maxillofacial Implant Center
    1440 Blake St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-7858
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Novak?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Novak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Novak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Novak to family and friends

    Dr. Novak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Novak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Novak, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Novak, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689661845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novak works at Altitude Oral Surgery in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Novak’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Novak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.