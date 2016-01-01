Dr. Joseph Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Norris, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Norris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services.
Locations
McLean County Orthopedics1111 Trinity Ln Ste 111, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 663-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Norris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital-Baltimore
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, Il
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
