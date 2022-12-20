Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Nolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Nolan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Nolan works at
Locations
Trident Pain Center9267 Medical Plaza Dr Ste G, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've learned a lot about natural remedies while being in the care of this doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Nolan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1679576813
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- Southern College
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.