Dr. Joseph Noah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Noah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Noah works at
Englewood779 Medical Dr Ste 8, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 269-6959Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Suncoast Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine836 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 205 Bldg A, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 274-4162
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a retired chiropractor I always appreciate meeting doctors like Dr. Noah who listen and are able to figure out the problem quickly. He was able to diagnose my knee injury and perform a simple procedure which gave me instant relief. I have no problem recommending Dr Noah.
About Dr. Joseph Noah, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1295708998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noah works at
Dr. Noah has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Noah speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Noah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.