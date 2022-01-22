See All Plastic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (656)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Carolinas Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System

Dr. Niamtu III works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Huguenot
    11319 Polo Pl, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 794-0794
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® Injection
Brow Lift
Chin Implant
Botox® Injection
Brow Lift
Chin Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 656 ratings
    Patient Ratings (656)
    5 Star
    (597)
    4 Star
    (34)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Niamtu III?

    Jan 22, 2022
    I am in awe of this doctor! He came in today on his day off, after having some personal surgery, to help me with a post op problem—done by another surgeon. Dr. Niamtu kept me out of the ER, where I would have waited for hours and spent a small fortune. Plus he knew exactly what to do. Such a great surgeon and fine man. I don’t often find myself to be lucky in this life. But having Dr. Niamtu and his kind staff treat me, has helped change that. I’m very grateful.
    Kristianne Vanagas — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Niamtu III to family and friends

    Dr. Niamtu III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Niamtu III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD.

    About Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427019405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carolinas Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niamtu III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niamtu III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niamtu III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niamtu III works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Niamtu III’s profile.

    656 patients have reviewed Dr. Niamtu III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niamtu III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niamtu III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niamtu III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.