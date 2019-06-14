See All Dermatologists in Vestal, NY
Dr. Joseph Newmark, MD

Dermatology
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Newmark, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Newmark works at Schweiger Dermatology Pllc in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Pllc
    4104 Vestal Rd Ste 203, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 797-9036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 14, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Newmark, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902939317
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Chicago Pritzker School Med
    Internship
    • New Rochelle Med Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
