Dr. Newmark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Newmark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Newmark, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Newmark works at
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Pllc4104 Vestal Rd Ste 203, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 797-9036
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Newmark yesterday. I went to him because I have blotchy patches of skin on my face, and dry skin on my forehead. He fo the end skin cancer and treated me for that instead. I was shocked to know I had the cancer, but grateful he cared for me.
About Dr. Joseph Newmark, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1902939317
Education & Certifications
- University Chicago Pritzker School Med
- New Rochelle Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newmark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newmark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newmark works at
Dr. Newmark has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newmark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Newmark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newmark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newmark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newmark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.