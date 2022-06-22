Overview

Dr. Joseph Nejman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Nejman works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

