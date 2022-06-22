Dr. Joseph Nejman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Nejman, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Nejman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Nejman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD1235 Old York Rd Ste G20, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
2
Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 309, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nejman?
Communicates thoroughly and has good bedside manner.
About Dr. Joseph Nejman, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1831187996
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Clinic/Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nejman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nejman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nejman works at
Dr. Nejman has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nejman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.